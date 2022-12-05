Police probing Raheem Sterling burglary as England star left “shaken”

Police have been investigating the burglary that took place at Raheem Sterling’s home and have confirmed jewellery and watches were reported stolen.
The Chelsea forward left the England World Cup squad in Qatar to return home to his family, with the player apparently left “shaken” after the incident.
Thankfully, police have confirmed no one was harmed during the robbery, though it’s hardly surprising that Sterling has been keen to come back and be with his family.
England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed news that Sterling had left the squad after Sunday’s 3-0 last-16 win against Senegal.
“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first,” said Southgate.