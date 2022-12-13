Tottenham Hotspur will be without Richarlison when club football resumes.

The Brazilian picked up a hamstring injury during Brazil’s warm-up before their quarter-final clash with Croatia, in which they exited the tournament after a penalty shootout loss.

Richarlison played for 84 minutes of the match, despite struggling with the hamstring issue throughout his time on the pitch.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign in Qatar, picking up three goals across the four appearances he made. One goal, in particular, caught the attention of viewers around the world, when he netted an exceptional bicycle kick against Serbia. It is potentially the best goal of the tournament so far.

After he returned to London early for scans, Spurs now face an anxious wait regarding the severity of the injury, and worry he may be sidelined for “at least a month”, according to the Evening Standard.

Antonio Conte will rely solely on Harry Kane for upcoming fixtures

This means that Harry Kane will likely be thrown back into action upon his return after England’s quarter-final loss on Saturday. He does, however, have until Boxing Day to prepare and get over the World Cup defeat.