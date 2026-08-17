Richarlison with Tottenham during pre-season (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Richarlison has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

His former club, Everton, has been mentioned as a potential destination for the Brazilian striker. According to Tottenham insider Paul O Keefe, the 29-year-old striker is valued at around £40 million.

He is in the final year of his contract with the North London club, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay that kind of money for him. He has done reasonably well in the Premier League over the years, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition in the right team.

However, clubs will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable fee, given his contract situation.

Meanwhile, Tottenham already need more depth in the attacking unit and selling the Brazilian will only weaken the team. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in quality alternatives before the window closes. They should look to invest in a couple of quality attackers.

Tottenham need a winger who can take on defenders and create opportunities from the wide areas. They will also need to invest in a quality striker who can share the goal-scoring burden with Dominic Solanke.

Richarlison has not made the desired impact since joining Tottenham (32 goals in 133 appearances), and this could be the right time for the north London club to move him on and bring in an upgrade. They have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have significantly improved the defensive unit and the midfield.

If they can sign a quality striker and a wide player, it will have been a hugely successful window for them.