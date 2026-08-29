Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The Brazilian has been linked with clubs like Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, and it remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit can get the deal done before the end of the transfer window.

Richarlison could leave Tottenham this summer

The 29-year-old has not been able to live up to expectations since his move from Everton (32 goals and 15 assists in 134 matches), and Tottenham have already strengthened the attacking unit this summer. The Brazilian could struggle for regular opportunities at the North London club, and it makes sense for him to move on.

According to a report from Haber Sarikirmizi, a fee of €30 million is being discussed for the player, and it remains to be seen whether Galatasaray are willing to break the bank. The Brazilian is also demanding a salary of over €15 million.

The player will be a free agent next summer, and it seems unlikely that the Turkish outfit will want to pay around €30 million for him now. In addition to that, the salary demands could be a major problem as well. Apart from his inconsistent form, he has struggled with injury problems in recent years. The Turkish outfit will not want to take a major gamble on him.

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Richarlison could thrive at Galatasaray

When in form, there is no doubt that Richarlison is a quality player, and he could be a superb acquisition for the Turkish outfit. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in Turkey, and he could be a key player for them. However, all parties will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.