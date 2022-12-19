Journalist provides big update on Jurgen Klopp’s hunt for €40m star who wants move to Liverpool

Throughout the opening part of their campaign, it was evident that Liverpool were in need of another midfielder and it seems that Jurgen Klopp has identified who he wants in January.

The name of Sofyan Amrabat is not far from the thoughts of people within football right now following the 26-year-old’s impressive World Cup campaign with Morocco and that has led to a host of clubs joining the chase for the Fiorentina man.

Liverpool have been heavily linked to Amrabat in recent weeks but Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have also expressed their interest, reports Footmercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Fiorentina want €40m for the midfielder and out of the teams mentioned above, it is Liverpool who are upping their pursuit of the Morocco star.

?Info: Sofyan Amrabat ??? ??Klopp ?? le veut et a déjà rencontré l'agent du joueur.

??Nouvelles discussions prévues avec les Reds

??Intérêt de Tottenham et l'Atlético Madrid

??Amrabat ?? préfère Liverpool

??La Fiorentina veut ~40M€ Avec @HanifBerkanehttps://t.co/SwQdWEKRIz — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) December 18, 2022

According to Aouna, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants the player and has already met with the 26-year-old’s representatives – with another meeting scheduled for the near future.

The journalist states that Amrabat would prefer to move to Liverpool over any of the other clubs and would be a perfect fit for the Reds considering his playing style.

There is still a long way to go in the race for the Morocco international but it seems that it is Liverpool that have their sights firmly fixed on the Fiorentina star.