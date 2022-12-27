Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move

Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.

However, Chelsea may have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Leao as he’s now admitted his admiration for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

“I’ve seen a lot of games this year. I like Arsenal, I think they play very well,” said Leao, in an interview with RDP Africa.

It’s no surprise to see a player from Europe showing their admiration for a club like Arsenal after their impressive season and they could be an attractive prospect for many players looking to play in England.

Leao has also admitted his desire to play in the Premier League one day.

“Yes, in the future. But now I’m 100 per cent focused on Milan,” said Leao, when asked whether he would like to test himself in England one day.

Chelsea may find it difficult to attract this calibre of player unless they drastically improve their league position. Arsenal, who sit top of the Premier League, are certainly a more exciting project at this moment.