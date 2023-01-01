Arsenal make improved offer for top transfer target, player has no interest in joining Chelsea

Arsenal have reportedly made an improved offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is not interested in joining Chelsea.

The Ukraine international has had a superb season and is widely regarded as one of the biggest young talents in Europe right now, with Arsenal’s negotiations over a deal seemingly continuing, according to the Transfer Exchange Show.

See below for their tweet, which suggests the Gunners are still working on signing Mudryk, while Chelsea have not made any serious contacts over a deal for the 21-year-old attacker…

Arsenal have improved their offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, talks are still ongoing with regards to the structure of payment of add-ons. Chelsea have shown interest but no bid or talks have materialised. The Shakhtar winger has no interest in signing for Chelsea. #AFC #CFC https://t.co/VWqpCsFpxz — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) January 1, 2023

Mudryk looks like just what Arsenal need right now, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the Premier League table, but lacking the depth of their rivals Manchester City, particularly after the blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to injury.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would also surely do well to sign someone like Mudryk this January, after a lack of impact from attacking players like Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see, however, that Mudryk’s preference would seemingly be for the Emirates Stadium, where he may now have a realistic chance of celebrating a league title if he moves this January, whereas Chelsea don’t even look guaranteed a top four spot based on recent form.