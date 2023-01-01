Arsenal make improved offer for top transfer target, player has no interest in joining Chelsea

Arsenal have reportedly made an improved offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is not interested in joining Chelsea.
The Ukraine international has had a superb season and is widely regarded as one of the biggest young talents in Europe right now, with Arsenal’s negotiations over a deal seemingly continuing, according to the Transfer Exchange Show.
See below for their tweet, which suggests the Gunners are still working on signing Mudryk, while Chelsea have not made any serious contacts over a deal for the 21-year-old attacker…
Arsenal have improved their offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, talks are still ongoing with regards to the structure of payment of add-ons. Chelsea have shown interest but no bid or talks have materialised. The Shakhtar winger has no interest in signing for Chelsea. #AFC #CFC https://t.co/VWqpCsFpxz
— The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) January 1, 2023
Mudryk looks like just what Arsenal need right now, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the Premier League table, but lacking the depth of their rivals Manchester City, particularly after the blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to injury.
MORE: Here we go! Chelsea on brink of completing second January signing
Chelsea, meanwhile, would also surely do well to sign someone like Mudryk this January, after a lack of impact from attacking players like Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling.
Arsenal fans will be pleased to see, however, that Mudryk’s preference would seemingly be for the Emirates Stadium, where he may now have a realistic chance of celebrating a league title if he moves this January, whereas Chelsea don’t even look guaranteed a top four spot based on recent form.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal should act as a big club which they are and complete the deal of Mudryk and other stars in time so we can be ready for champion league that is why we must be ready to improve on our new signing to be ready to make headway in the champion league and become a force in the league Mudryk and that Juventus striker are better addition to the squad and the defender from Muchglanbach is good too let’s use this window to fortify our team because I really believe we will win the premiership this year Mikel Arteta will begin to plan now it is true our players are doing well but if you look at the referees they are based against us if you look at the last two referees that officiated our matches though we won they did no favor us in there decisions so we must make sure these force winning in there decision
It doesn’t mean we throw money away ala Chelsea
and United.
I mean Fofana 75m
Antony 90m
Cucurella 60m
Sancho 73m
Arsenal should pay vortevt value for players
Northern referees always favour United,City and Liverpool
Arsenal should always remember that never will money saved be fielded as a player,so buy the quality at the price and get the result of the buy.
The capitol city isn’t liked by the peasants. They have too much complex to deal with. But big talents shall live in and work from London, that’s where life is.
London is a shit hole .. especially the people in Chelsea etc.. I’ve never seen a more egotistical bunch… Babylon City