Man United and Bayern Munich eyeing January move for La Liga goalkeeper

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

That’s according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims the two European heavyweights are keen to add Bounou to their goalkeeping options.

?Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, 31, could leave Sevilla FC for Manchester United or Bayern Munich in January.

???#SevillaFC ?#FCBayern ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/pvj9oqXXuj — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 1, 2023

Following an impressive World Cup campaign with Morocco, Bounou, 31, who has less than three years left on his deal with Sevilla, has seen his stock rise and could consequently secure a big transfer.

While Bayern Munich have also been linked with a winter move for Aston Villa’s Argentine World Cup-winner Emi Martinez (Foot Mercato) to provide cover for the injured Manuel Neuer, Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils are also in need of a backup shot-stopper after Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka from his season-long loan (BBC Sport).

Since joining Sevilla from Girona on a permanent deal back in 2020, Bounou, who also has 52 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 121 matches, in all competitions, keeping 53 clean sheets along the way.