David Moyes is believed to have just three games left to turn West Ham fortunes around and save his career at the club.

The Hammers are on a dire run and sit 17th in the Premier League table – consequently, Moyes is facing the axe, and should that happen, according to reports, there are three candidates in line to replace him, one of which is former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

However, although the Hammers’ board admire the Argentine, they are believed to have some reservations over his possible appointment – most notably his inability to speak good English.

“Marcelo Bielsa has been named as one possible and we understand from insiders that he would be ready to take over,” reporter Hughie Southon told Claret and Hugh.

“But the board have experience of him at interview level when appointing Slaven Bilic rather than the 67-year-old Argentine and were not impressed with his zero knowledge of English. That remains the case.”