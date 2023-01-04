Fabrizio Romano unveils details holding up Enzo Fernandez’s €120m move to Chelsea

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that there is no agreement in place for the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea with the Premier League club and Benfica still discussing key details.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move to the London club over the last week with many reports, such as that of Argentina’s TyC Sports, stating that Chelsea have a contractual agreement in place with Fernandez who has agreed personal terms and a salary package ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

The transfer of the World Cup winner is set to cost the Blues a massive €120m, with the Premier League giants willing to pay the fee in order to get the jump on the other interested parties.

Following a meeting today, Fabrizio Romano states that there is still no agreement in place for the sale of Fernandez to Chelsea with many key details yet to be ironed out.

The biggest of which is how the payments of the €120m fee to Benfica will be structured, as Chelsea could find themselves in trouble with financial fair play if this is not done correctly; the other is the release clause in the midfielder’s Blues contract along with other minor details.

There is still plenty of time for Chelsea to get this deal over the line, however, the longer it drags on the more chance of another club swooping in and hijacking the deal.