Liverpool star has transfer offers to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino reportedly has transfer offers from Saudi Arabia clubs, but not Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team.

Firmino is no longer at his peak and has been in and out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting line up a little more in recent seasons, with a number of new attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo made in recent transfer windows.

It could be that this means we’ll soon see the last of Firmino at Anfield, though Florian Plettenberg has tweeted that, despite the interest from Saudi Arabia, the Brazil international is leaning towards signing a new contract with the Reds…

Firmino could do well to accept a lucrative offer to play somewhere like Saudi Arabia, and it would also be a huge boost for the country if they could add him alongside Ronaldo as one of their league’s big-name signings.

Still, Firmino might also feel he still has something to offer at the highest level, as he’s a few years younger than Ronaldo, who had struggled for playing time towards the end of his spell at Manchester United.

