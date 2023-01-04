Leeds United supporters, staff and players said an emotional goodbye to Mateusz Klich this evening after his imminent exit from the club was announced.

The Poland international spent five years at Elland Road and made 194 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

Mateusz Klich has left the Elland Road pitch to a guard of honour as he’s set to leave Leeds United after 5 years at the club. ? pic.twitter.com/FHUDupNrB4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 4, 2023

He played a key role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020, a season that fans will never forget, as they had waited 16 years to return to the top flight.

Klich scored the first goal under manager Marcelo Bielsa, who is regarded as a legend amongst the Leeds faithful, and featured more times under the Argentinian than any of his teammates.

Mateusz Klich scored the first goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era for Leeds United in August 2018 and then went on to play 157 times under him, more than any other player has in Bielsa's entire managerial career. One of the embodiments of that fantastic era. Legend. #lufc pic.twitter.com/cN1NXhFK1J — Jonny Cooper (@JRCooper26) January 4, 2023

The 32-year-old is expected to make a switch to the MLS.

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.