(Video) Leeds United fan-favourite leaves pitch in tears with a guard of honour after playing his final game for the club

Leeds United FC
Leeds United supporters, staff and players said an emotional goodbye to Mateusz Klich this evening after his imminent exit from the club was announced. 

The Poland international spent five years at Elland Road and made 194 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

He played a key role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020, a season that fans will never forget, as they had waited 16 years to return to the top flight.

Klich scored the first goal under manager Marcelo Bielsa, who is regarded as a legend amongst the Leeds faithful, and featured more times under the Argentinian than any of his teammates.

The 32-year-old is expected to make a switch to the MLS.

