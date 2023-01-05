Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign 21-year-old French midfielder

Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone.

A report from Simon Phillips recently confirmed that Christopher Vivell had recommended Kone to Chelsea, a player he knows very well. The report claims that Chelsea are working during the January transfer window to bring in one or two midfielders, and it’s no surprise with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract at the end of the season.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are also interested, with Bayern, Newcastle and PSG also informed of his situation.

Romano claims that a summer move is more likely than in January for Kone after only signing for Monchengladbach in 2021.

Kone is already a regular for his side despite being just 21 years old. Young, up-and-coming players has been the recruitment strategy for Todd Boehly and Kone is a player who has the capabilities to slot straight into the team, as well as be a player as part of a long-term plan.

It’s set to be a competitive race to secure his signature but clubs may have to wait a few months to sign the young French midfielder.