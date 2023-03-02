Boost for Liverpool as transfer target’s €45m asking price has been cut significantly

Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone.

The Reds have been one of Kone’s admirers, according to the Liverpool Echo, who now cite Sport Bild as stating that his asking price has dropped from €45m to more like €30m.

Kone looks a terrific all-rounder in midfield and could be perfect to breathe new life into Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer after a difficult season.

The 21-year-old looks one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and if he can move on the cheap then that could be ideal to help Liverpool make multiple signings in that area of the pitch.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are also in the race for Jude Bellingham, but if they could also bring in another cheaper player alongside him then that could be ideal to give Klopp the long-term successors he needs for ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool have endured a difficult season and Kone could be an important part of their rebuilding job as they look to get back to their best next term.