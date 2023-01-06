Lampard ‘seriously pushing’ to bring 23-year-old attacker to Everton

Everton are looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window and Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on signing the Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz.

According to Simon Phillips from GiveMeSport, Frank Lampard is currently pushing the Toffees to sign the Chilean international and it remains to be seen whether Everton can agree on a fee with the Championship outfit.

He said: “They’re pondering a move and he will be a cheap option. Lampard is seriously pushing for that signing again.”

Brereton Diaz has a contract with Blackburn until the summer of 2023 and the Championship outfit could look to sell him this month in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season scoring 10 goals and picking up 4 assists across all competitions. There is no doubt that he could be a quality acquisition for Everton and he would certainly help them improve in the final third.

The Chilean can operate as a center-forward as well as a wide-forward and his versatility will be an added bonus for Lampard and Everton.

The Toffees have been quite poor when it comes to scoring goals and only Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals than them in the Premier League this season. They are currently 18th in the league table and Lampard will need to improve his attacking department in order to steer his side to safety.

The Toffees cannot take any risks at this stage of the season and the club hierarchy must look to back their manager in the transfer market so that he can improve his quad and preserve Everton’s status as a Premier League club.

The 23-year-old Blackburn forward is likely to be tempted to move to Goodison Park and it would be the ideal next step in his career.