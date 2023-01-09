Liverpool must drop Thiago Alcantara despite what he offers to Jurgen Klopp’s side, says pundit.

Thiago is undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted footballers in the Premier League. His ability to pick a pass and control the tempo of the game are invaluable, but he does have his flaws defensively.

Liverpool are struggling this season, with the midfield a clear issue, and talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino believes Thiago is part of the problem, despite his immense ability.

“My biggest problem with Liverpool is that I think Klopp’s idea is flawed around Thiago. He is a fabulous, talented footballer, but all the time he is in that midfield, the ball keeps going to him. And, yes, he is really comfortable on it and he can make things happen. He’s technically gifted. He’s up there with the very best I’ve seen but I just think it affects Liverpool’s style completely. They lose possession and teams keep coming at them and go through Liverpool like a knife through butter. I’ve seen Leeds do it to Liverpool at Anfield this year. I’ve seen Leicester do it to Liverpool. And I’ve seen, yesterday, Wolves, again,” said Cascarino, speaking on talkSPORT.

What Thiago offers offensively he lacks defensively and that’s a clear issue for Cascarino.

Fabinho’s poor form hasn’t helped the situation – the Brazilian is usually the safety blanket sat behind the rest of the Liverpool midfield, but he’s having a disappointing season by his standards.

It’s clear to see that Liverpool’s midfield is becoming more of a problem than a positive for them, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jurgen Klopp bring in recruits during the January transfer window.