Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out for Rennes forward Martin Terrier who is likely to leave in the summer transfer window.

Terrier enjoyed a heavily impressive season last campaign, scoring 21 league goals in 37 appearances. The 25-year-old could now be looking for a big move after his displays in France, and he’s now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Media Foot has claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal have enquired about Terrier, who is likely to leave Rennes during the summer transfer window.

It’s believed that Rennes will demand in the region of €50m for the attacker, who has continued his fine form this season. Terrier has scored nine goals in 16 league games so far this season, so he’s well on his way to matching last season’s record.

Despite his goalscoring achievements, Terrier is yet to be called up to the French national team. Maybe a move to an elite club will be what Terrier needs to prove to Didier Deschamps that he’s worthy of a place in his squad.