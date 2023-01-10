Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Dutch international forward Wout Weghorst.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, the 30-year-old move to Old Trafford is very much possible this month and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal across the line before the January transfer window closes.

The player Is currently on a season-long loan at Turkish club Besiktas and Burnley do not have the option to terminate his loan early. Therefore the transfer seems complicated.

Apparently, the Red Devils are looking to find a solution with Besiktas and the player’s parent club Burnley.

It is no secret that Manchester United will need to bring in a quality goal scorer this month and Weghorst could prove to be an impressive short-term acquisition.

The 30-year-old has been in impressive form this season scoring 9 goals and picking up 4 assists across all competitions for the Turkish outfit. He was impressive in the World Cup with the Netherlands as well.

Weghorst has played in the Premier League before with Burnley and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if the transfer goes through.

Manchester United terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the season and they need to bring in a quality alternative.

Ryan Taylor has revealed to GiveMeSport that the transfer is possible because Besiktas are already eyeing a potential replacement in Vincent Aboubakar. It remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit can secure the services of the former Al Nassr forward and let Weghorst return to the Premier League with Manchester United.