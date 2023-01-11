Manchester United transfer target skips today’s training session with current club

Manchester United may be edging closer to clinching the transfer of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who reportedly missed training with current club Besiktas today.

The Netherlands international has a full agreement over a move to Man Utd, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who has also confirmed reports from Turkey that he missed Besiktas’ training session today.

See below as Gokmen Ozcan claims Weghorst missed Besiktas training today, while Romano also said the 30-year-old was out of the session so as not to risk picking up an injury before moving to Old Trafford, with an agreement seemingly close between all parties involved…

?B?LG?? Weghorst, Be?ikta?'?n bugünkü tak?m idman?na a?r?lar? oldu?unu söyleyerek kat?lmad?. Salonda çal??t?. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) January 11, 2023

Wout Weghorst did not train with the team today, @gokmenozcan reports. No risk of injuries. ?? #MUFC Manchester Utd have full agreement with Besiktas, Burnley and Weghorst but the Turkish club will only allow/sign the deal if they find the replacement they want. pic.twitter.com/fn9UseoC3j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2023

Weghorst looks a decent stop-gap signing for United up front, but one imagines they’ll need something else in the summer.

A report from ESPN has linked MUFC with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko, who could be major investments and more long-term options for the club.

Weghorst has his qualities, though, and it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to Erik ten Hag’s side in the coming months.