Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing the West Ham United striker Michail Antonio.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from the London club this month and it will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal across the line before the January window closes.

According to a report from talksport, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui believes that the 32-year-old West Ham attacker could improve his attack during the second half of the campaign.

However, the Jamaican has been in poor form this season scoring just twice in the Premier League so far. It remains to be seen whether he can recapture his form and add some quality to the Wolves attack if the transfer goes through.

BREAKING: West Ham striker Michail Antonio is on Wolves' list of January targets. Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has pin-pointed Antonio as someone who could improve his side's attack. – talkSPORT sources understand.

The Molineux outfit are currently 19th in the league table and they have scored just 11 goals from 18 league matches. It is evident that they will need to improve their attack in order to beat the drop. Antonio has been a reliable attacker for West Ham prior to this season and he could be a useful short-term acquisition for Wolves if he manages to regain his sharpness and confidence.

Ideally, Wolves should look to invest in a younger forward with a higher ceiling.