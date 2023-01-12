Manchester United target has said goodbye to his teammates and will fly to England

Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has said goodbye to his Bestikas teammates and will fly to England to complete his move.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were closing in on the signing of Besiktas forward Weghorst, currently on loan from Burnley.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract being terminated late last year, Erik ten Hag had to explore the market for attacking reinforcements.

Now, Turkish outlet A Spor has claimed that Weghort has said goodbye to his Besiktas teammates and is now flying to England to finalise his move to Manchester United.

Weghorst isn’t the most flashy singing for Manchester United fans to get excited about, but he certainly adds a different dimension to Ten Hag’s attack.

The towering striker is a physical threat in the box, completely different to Manchester United’s current crop of attackers.

Ten Hag regularly utilised Sebastien Haller during his time at Ajax, a similar profile to Weghorst. The January transfer window isn’t an easy market, so signing Weghorst on a short-term deal before going big in the summer could be some smart business.