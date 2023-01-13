Exclusive: Wout Weghorst to have Man United medical within 24 hours as deal is 100% done says Fabrizio Romano

Wout Weghorst has got his dream move to Man United as everything is signed for the transfer to happen and the striker will 100% play at Old Trafford throughout the next six months.

Following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo in November, Erik ten Hag needed to bring another star to the Manchester club and as a result of United not being able to spend during the current window, Weghorst was the chosen option, as he is a low-cost signing that will take the Red Devils up to the summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has said that the deal is now 100% done with all parties having signed the necessary documents and the Dutch international will now undergo a medical with Man United within the next 24 hours.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Weghorst’s move to Man United

Romano stated about Weghorst’s move to Old Trafford: “Manchester United, Besiktas and Burnley have signed all documents for the Wout Weghorst deal.

“Medical tests will take place within 24 hours after an agreement was completed on Tuesday.

“It’s 100% done and an official statement will follow after the formalities. Man Utd will pay €3m to Besiktas, who were very serious and collaborative as the player wanted to join United, it was his dream.

“This low-cost signing was made because United can’t spend big money in January, but Erik ten Hag likes the player and it could be smart business.”