Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a move for Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga and they could be leading the race ahead of Bournemouth and Everton.

Elanga has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, especially after the signing of Antony and the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho.

The lack of game time could be a concern for Elanga and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Manchester United bring in more attackers during the January transfer window.

A move away from the club could be the best for his development and according to talkSPORT, Borussia Dortmund are now interested and could be leading the race. The report claims that Elanga is likely to choose Dortmund over Everton and Bournemouth, who are also said to be interested.

With Jadon Sancho currently sidelined due to fitness issues, it may be a late decision as to whether to allow Elanga to leave this window.

Despite his lack of game time, Elanga is still being utilised as a squad player, but if Sancho proves his fitness then Elanga may become surplus to requirements.