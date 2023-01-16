Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has revealed that he would like to return to the club in a different role in the future.

Moyes has revealed on the Diary of a CEO podcast that he wants to be involved in football even after his managerial career is over and he hopes that a club would be willing to use his experience in the future. He also added that his time at Manchester United was a great experience.

“I don’t think it’d ever be in a role as a manager that’s for sure. My time’s gone. But I always love to be involved in football and hopefully someone somewhere along the line will want to use my experience when my time’s up being a football manager. Manchester United is a great experience. When you manage United it’s like living in the penthouse and looking out.”

The Scottish manager is currently under tremendous pressure at West Ham United and the Hammers are battling relegation. Moyes was heavily backed during the summer transfer window and the club hierarchy will be hoping that he can guide them to safety this season.

It remains to be seen whether the West Ham manager can turn things around in the coming weeks and help the Hammers finish the season strongly.

Moyes has had a very impressive time at West Ham so far but things have simply not gone according to plan this year.

However, the club owners have kept their faith in the Scottish manager and he will be hoping to repay them with positive results in the coming weeks.