Exclusive: Arsenal being offered alternatives to Mudryk transfer, decision to be made this week

Arsenal are set to make a decision this week on how to proceed after Chelsea beat them to the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, the Gunners are already being offered alternatives by agents and intermediaries, though he has suggested that Barcelona winger Raphinha is keen to stay with his current club.

The Brazil international hasn’t made the best of starts to life at Barca since his summer move from Leeds, but he was a joy to watch in his time in the Premier League, and could make sense as an option for Arsenal now.

Mikel Arteta’s side have shocked everyone this season by going eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but many fans and pundits will still have Manchester City as the favourites due to their superior squad depth.

Arsenal could do well to bring in someone like Raphinha to give them more options in attack, but Romano says a decision has not been made just yet on who to go for next after missing out on Mudryk.

“This week Arsenal will decide on the strategy after Mudryk,” Romano said. “There are no concrete talks for any of the players mentioned yet; of course agents and intermediaries are offering solutions, Arsenal will take their time.

“On Raphinha, I’m told he’d really love to stay at Barcelona as priority – we’ll see if it changes this week.”



Romano revealed during the summer that Arsenal boss Arteta was keen on Raphinha, but the 26-year-old opted for the Nou Camp in the end.

Having struggled to settle and reach top form for Barcelona, perhaps the former Leeds man could now be tempted to try a move to Arsenal after all, as it could offer him the chance to get back to his best and contribute to a team that looks to be really going places.