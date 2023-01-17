One player West Ham could make a late winter move for, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, is Aston Villa striker Danny Ings.

Ings, 30, has been relatively out of favour with Unai Emery, who appears to prefer Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in attack.

Starting just eight Premier League games so far this season, the 30-year-old, who has just over 12 months left on his deal, seems to be in need of a move in order to get regular first-team minutes again.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal’s Declan Rice talks, potential Chelsea exit, and more – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

One club linked with a move has been David Moyes’ Hammers and speaking about a potential deal, Crook has admitted that the former Saints striker would be a ‘good addition’ to the Londoners.

“If it gets to nearer the deadline and West Ham haven’t got a striker in, what a good addition he could be for them in terms of the forward line,” Crooks told GiveMeSport.

“I think Danny Ings is one of those players who can afford to wait and see what offers are there late in the window. He doesn’t necessarily need to nibble at the first offer.”