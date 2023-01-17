Frank Leboeuf says ‘slow’ Chelsea midfielder is past it

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is nowhere near good enough to stay at Stamford Bridge.

That is the view of former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, who believes the Italian should make way for the next generation.

After joining from Napoli back in 2018, Jorginho, 31, has been a long-time servant of Chelsea and has four major trophies to show for his five years at Stamford Bridge.

However, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, the current campaign could very well be the 31-year-old’s last in London, and speaking about the possibility of seeing him move on, Leboeuf feels the time is right.

“Jorginho has served the club very well but he’s nowhere near it anymore,” Leboeuf told Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

“I had my time at Chelsea and people made it clear that John Terry was coming and I had to make way for him, and that’s understandable. That’s life. There is a present and there is a past, and the future is not for us. You have to accept that.

“I do like the way Jorginho plays, but he’s too slow when he has the ball, and defensively he doesn’t participate enough for me.”

Since joining Chelsea five years ago, Jorginho has gone on to feature in 212 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 38 goals along the way.

Do you agree with Leboeuf’s assessment? – Would you like to see Jorginho move on at the end of the season? – Let us know in the comments below.