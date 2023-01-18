Journalist hints Chelsea’s pursuit of World Cup-winner may not be over

Despite signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Chelsea’s potential capture of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez cannot be ruled out.

Fernandez, 22, has enjoyed a sudden rise after he not only won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina but was also crowned the prestigious tournament’s best young player.

Quickly emerging as one of the sport’s most talented young midfielders, Fernandez is understood to be high up on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist.

However, despite their well-documented interest, the Blues have so far failed to agree a deal with Benfica.

Not only that but after signing Mudryk for a whopping £88.5m (Sky Sports), it remains to be seen whether the Londoners are prepared to smash the British transfer record by bringing the Argentina international, who has a release clause worth €120m, to Stamford Bridge.

Although talk of Benfica’s talented number 13 moving to the Premier League has gone relatively quiet in recent times, Shesh believes a potential deal may not be completely dead.

“Now, the big one at the start of this window that has kind of gone quiet at the moment, but you can’t rule it out, is the Enzo Fernandez situation,” Sheth told GiveMeSport.

“Will Chelsea go back in for him? Well, it’s simple as far as Benfica are concerned at this moment in time, and that is he’s got a release clause.

“So pay the €120 million release clause and we can’t do anything about it, you’re free to talk to Enzo Fernandez because Benfica aren’t under pressure to sell him or negotiate that release clause because he’s still under contract.”