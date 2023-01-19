Leandro Trossard to Arsenal transfer could be bad news for Chelsea

Leandro Trossard to Arsenal has been given the ‘here we go’ treatment by Fabrizio Romano, and it could spell bad news for Chelsea.

The Belgium international has bee in superb form for Brighton this season, and his departure is the latest of many from the Seagulls to big six sides.

Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella both left Brighton in the summer, but Ben Jacobs says that the Trossard to Arsenal sale could mean the Premier League outfit are now under less pressure to sell Moises Caicedo, who has been targeted by Chelsea.

See below for details from Jacobs, who also writes a weekly column for CaughtOffside

Arsenal needed a signing like Trossard to give them a boost in attack, but Caicedo could also have been a useful addition to Graham Potter’s squad at Chelsea.

The Blues need a long-term replacement for ageing duo Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, and Caicedo could have been ideal for that role.

It’s hard to imagine Brighton letting another important player leave this January, however, especially as we’re now quite late on in the window.

