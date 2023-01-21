Video: “Another 10 years” – Jurgen Klopp makes statement Liverpool fans will love to hear

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of his 1000th football match as a manager today as his Liverpool team host Chelsea at Anfield.

The number is an incredible one to reach which was accumulated over managerial stints with Mainz (270 matches), Borussia Dortmund (319 matches) and Liverpool (411 matches).

The German coach has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has brought the club major success winning both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp has a contract at Anfield until 2026 but the 55-year-old told BT Sport this morning that he has “enough energy for another 10 years, if you want.”

Liverpool are in need of a rebuild at present, so will Klopp be around to oversee that?