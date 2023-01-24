This Arsenal tactical switch could mean game over in the title race, says pundit

If Arsenal revert to a 4-4-2 formation once Gabriel Jesus returns from injury, they could end the title race with such a lethal partnership up front.

That’s the view of BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks, who has heaped praise onto in-form youngster Eddie Nketiah following his brace in the 3-2 win over Manchester United at the weekend.

There were many fans and pundits concerned when Jesus got injured at the World Cup with Brazil, but he’s barely been missed at all so far, with Nketiah filling in superbly with a prolific run of form.

The 23-year-old has seven goals in his last seven games for the Gunners, and fans will no doubt be thrilled that he’s hit such a great streak of form just at the right time.

It remains to be seen what Mikel Arteta will do with his strikers when Jesus returns from injury, but Crooks believes it could be ‘game over’ if the Spanish tactician decides to use them up front together.

“I honestly thought that the loss of Gabriel Jesus to injury would have a devastating effect on Arsenal’s title chances. I couldn’t have been further from the truth,” Crooks said.

“Jesus was in sparkling form before he got injured at the World Cup but from the day Eddie Nketiah came into the Arsenal team to deputise for Jesus, he has been in blistering goalscoring form.

“His goals-per-game ratio has been off the chart. The striker has scored seven goals in his past seven games and would have added to that tally had it not been for some brilliant goalkeeping by David de Gea on Sunday.

“What Arteta does when Jesus is fit is anyone’s guess but if he were to play 4-4-2 with Jesus and Nketiah up front as a partnership, it’s game over.”