Exclusive: Football set for major contract rule change

Football’s regulatory bodies are set to change their current rules relating to the length of time a player can be offered a contract.

Traditionally, contract offers have nearly always been between three and five years. However, following new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s unusual approach to signings, according to Jon Smith, a man who was instrumental in the founding of the Premier League back in 1992, the sport is set to overhaul its current ruleset.

Boehly, despite being in charge of the Blues for less than 12 months, has already spent close to £500m, including £88.5m on winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

Even though the Blues have splashed the cash, the Premier League giants are still on course to pass Financial Fair Play rules and a large part of the reason why is Boehly’s decision to offer some of Chelsea’s new arrivals exceptionally long contracts, including Mudryk’s, which is set to run until 2031.

However, according to Smith, the American billionaire will not be allowed to use that strategy for much longer.

“I’m hearing that the authorities are going to clamp down on it [long contracts] and are looking to bring in a rule which means clubs cannot offer players contracts longer than five years,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“Chelsea will get away with it this season, but they’ll need to re-think their strategy for the future.”