Everton are willing to pay up to £25m to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea after struggling to find consistent form since joining the club from Ajax.

Chelsea have strengthened heavily in attack this month, bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke, meaning Ziyech is going to find it difficult to break into the starting eleven.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are now interested in signing Ziyech and are willing to pay up to £25m. Everton see Ziyech as a replacement for Anthony Gordon, who looks to be edging closer to a move to Newcastle.

Spending a significant fee on Ziyech who has struggled to adapt to the Premier League might not be a smart idea for Everton. At 29 years old, Ziyech isn’t a player who’s going to improve drastically and is reaching the latter stages of his career.

The reason Everton are in the complex financial situation they are in is due to spending huge sums of money on players who they are unable to recoup any money back for.