(Video) Wout Weghorst scores his first Manchester United goal with a smart finish

Wout Weghorst opened his Manchester United account with a smart finish to double their lead against Nottingham Forest.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United with a sensational run from his own half before poking past the goalkeeper.

Weghorst then doubled United’s with a smart, difficult finish just before half-time.

Forest had it all to do after the break and it’s not looking good for their chances of making it to the Carabao Cup final.

A FIRST Manchester United goal for Wout Weghorst! ? pic.twitter.com/CoIYXGb2cd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, ESPN and BeIn Sports.