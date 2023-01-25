(Video) Wout Weghorst scores his first Manchester United goal with a smart finish

Wout Weghorst opened his Manchester United account with a smart finish to double their lead against Nottingham Forest.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United with a sensational run from his own half before poking past the goalkeeper.

Weghorst then doubled United’s with a smart, difficult finish just before half-time.

Forest had it all to do after the break and it’s not looking good for their chances of making it to the Carabao Cup final.

Pictures from Sky Sports, ESPN and BeIn Sports.

