Aaron Ramsdale names Liverpool’s ‘disrespected’ player and makes Anfield claim

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has given some high praise to Liverpool by singling out their player who doesn’t get enough respect and paying tribute to the fans at Anfield.

Ramsdale has suggested Reds captain and fellow England international Jordan Henderson is disrespected by fans and pundits alike, despite him clearly being well respected and rated within the game.

“He gets so disrespected because he doesn’t play all the nice stuff,” Ramsdale said.

“He runs like 12km a game, the way he talks to people on the pitch. The things he does do, he’ll play an unbelievable pass or cross, but it won’t really get talked about because he’s probably just done it once in the game.

“He’s properly underrated at England by the fans, not by the players. They love him.”

He added: “Liverpool fans are good. The Kop always clap, they always show respect to the goalie, or they have done for me at least. And then the clap will finish, the game will kick off and you’ve got all of them screaming at you. They shout everything under the sun,” he said on the The Fellas podcast.

“At the end of the game, I don’t know if it will change when they’ve lost, as I’ve not won there, but when we’ve drawn or whatever, they still clap at the end. They’re good with it, they can just appreciate banter and a player.”

