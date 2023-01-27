Jurgen Klopp admits three Liverpool players out for weeks

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks.

The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.

Klopp says Jota, Firmino and VVD will be out for “another couple of weeks”. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 27, 2023

Jota (lower leg), Van Dijk (thigh) and Firmino (lower leg) are not only set to miss their side’s FA Cup clash on the weekend but with league games against Wolves, Everton and Newcastle all scheduled for the next two weeks, the trio face a race against time to be fit for a huge Champions League knockout game against Real Madrid on 21 February.

Confirmation that all three players will continue to remain on the sidelines will serve as a big blow to everyone associated with the club. Not only are the Reds desperately trying to climb up from their ninth-place league position, but still in two out of three cup competitions, Klopp is going to need as many options available as he can get.