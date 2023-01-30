Chelsea are keen on completing a deal for Enzo Fernandez and they are looking to secure an agreement with Benfica.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have scheduled a new round of talks on Monday and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement regarding a January transfer.

Chelsea have scheduled new round of talks for Enzo Fernández on Monday. Full focus on getting it done, player side won’t be an issue. ?? #CFC Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and the board are on it — Chelsea will reach €120m, depends on Rui Costa. ? https://t.co/TfUCoBYcil pic.twitter.com/pcpUjOHYqk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

Enzo Fernandez has been a key target for the Blues this month but they have not managed to convince Benfica to lower their asking price for the 21-year-old.

The Portuguese outfit want the player’s €120 million release clause to be paid but Chelsea were hoping to sign him for a more reasonable amount.

As per Romano, Chelsea are now ready to raise their offer and reach the reported €120 million asking price. The final decision will now rest on the Benfica president Rui Costa.

It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese giants are prepared to sanction the departure of a key player so late in the window.

Fernandez has been a major hit since joining the club and he has four goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions. The 21-year-old was a star for his country in the World Cup as well. He was chosen as the best young player of the tournament.

Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Fernandez would be a superb long-term addition.

With the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante expected to move on as free agents in the summer, the Blues need players like Fernandez next season.