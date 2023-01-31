PSG provide update on club’s pursuit of Chelsea winger

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the club’s pursuit of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Understood to be keen to sign the Morocco international before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday night, Paris Saint-Germain have identified Ziyech as an attainable target.

With the Blues recruiting heavily over the last six months, including a potential British transfer record-breaking deal to sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, it seems inevitable that some players will be moved on – and Ziyech seems the likeliest at the moment.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea still waiting for breakthrough on “crucial” signing

Although a deal has yet to be agreed upon between the Ligue 1 and Premier League giants, the Parisans’ manager has confirmed the club’s intention to complete the signing of Chelsea’s number 22 – even if time is against them.

“We’re working on Hakim Ziyech deal, it’s true and talks are ongoing,” Galtier said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t want to say more as he’s a Chelsea player.”

Since joining the Blues from Ajax nearly three years ago, Ziyech, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 98 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals along the way.