Everton plotting West Ham raid for 23-yr-old, Sean Dyche a big admirer

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the West Ham United defender Ben Johnson.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton are looking to improve their defensive options with the signing of the 23-year-old West Ham defender this month.

Apparently, the newly appointed manager Sean Dyche is a big admirer of Johnson who can play as a full-back on both flanks.

The defender has a contract with West Ham United until the summer of 2024 and he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 23-year-old has had very little game time in recent months and the last time he started a Premier League match was in October. A player of his ability needs to play more regularly in order to continue his development and fulfill his potential.

A move to Everton could give him the opportunity to play more regularly during the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Everton will need to tighten up at the back in order to beat the drop this season and they could certainly use quality defensive reinforcements.

Johnson will be determined to prove himself and his hunger to succeed could be an added bonus for the Toffees.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers are willing to sanction his departure today. Although he is not a key starter for them, he remains an important squad player for David Moyes.

Also, the Hammers are battling for survival in the Premier League and they might not be keen on strengthening another relegation rival directly.