Manchester City star eager for transfer to La Liga despite recent PSG interest

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva reportedly has his heart set on a potential transfer to a La Liga club in the near future.

The Portugal international was wanted by Paris Saint-Germain as well last summer, but it seems he has the preference for the culture of Spain or his native Portugal, according to The Athletic.

One imagines PSG might be able to offer Silva better money, not to mention the prospect of winning major honours, but it will be interesting to see if they try for him again as he seemingly sets his sights on Spain.

Fabrizio Romano has previously explained that Barcelona retain an interest in Silva, so that could be the most realistic option.

PSG seem to be in the market for attacking players after coming close to signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this January, but Barca could also do with making changes in that area of the pitch.

Raphinha has struggled since moving to the Nou Camp, while Ousmane Dembele has been in fine form but seems to have continued problems with staying fit.