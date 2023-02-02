Sam Allardyce says he ‘doesn’t like’ what 21-year-old Newcastle player has done

Former Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce has admitted he didn’t like the way Anthony Gordon skipped Everton training to try to get a move to St James’ Park.

The England Under-21 international looks an exciting purchase for the Magpies after he rose from the Everton academy into the first-team, but it seems Allardyce isn’t keen on the attitude the player has shown in this transfer saga.

Still, overall Big Sam feels the Gordon signing should prove a good one for Newcastle, and done at a bargain price.

“Anthony Gordon, I think, to Newcastle. I don’t know how strong that bid was from Chelsea before the window shut in the summer, which was reputed to be £60 or £70 million but to let a young man go, forced his own way out to be fair, which I don’t like. An Everton boy, an Everton supporter,” he said.

“But you have to get the best you can. I think £45 million is short of the real valuation of what we have seen in some of the players who have been transferred this window.

“But great for Newcastle. I’d say it was a bit of a bargain for them.”