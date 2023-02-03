Alongside Harrison: Orta also looking at new Leeds deal for 31-yr-old player Marsch called ‘incredible’

Leeds defender Luke Ayling is set to be offered a new contract beyond the summer.

Ayling’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The 31-year-old defender wasn’t a regular at the start of the season, partly down to injury, but also because Rasmus Kristensen was signed in the summer transfer window.

However, Ayling has found himself back in Jesse Marsch’s plans, and a new deal could be on the horizon.

According to MOT Leeds News, Leeds are in talks with Ayling’s representatives regarding a new deal and are hoping to offer him a one-year extension.