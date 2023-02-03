Jurgen Klopp brings big news to press conference that could save Liverpool’s season

Times are tough at Liverpool at present as the Reds’ miserable season continued last weekend by getting knocked out of the FA Cup, but manager Jurgen Klopp brought some positive news to his press conference today.

The Merseyside club sit ninth in the Premier League table and are ten points from the Champions League places; in addition to this the Reds are out of both domestic cups and have Real Madrid in the next round of the Champions League – which is the only competition that can save their season.

Liverpool are set to first play Los Blancos on 21 February at Anfield and Klopp has revealed great news ahead of that tie.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Wolves at the weekend, Klopp has stated that the return of Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Virgil Van Dijk are all close.

The German coach said via the Liverpool Echo: “Generally, it’s looking better.

“Diogo Jota had a full session with the team this week but not the next day. He had a rehab session, not because of the session before. It’s part of the plan.”

“I think he will pretty much be back in full training next week. Bobby’s getting closer obviously, very good. Luis is running now. That will take a few weeks still but he’s now out on the pitch running which is really good.

“Virgil is getting closer but not ready for the game obviously. Parts of training next week for Virgil. Nothing else so far, but there are still two hours until training.”

These stars are key to any success Liverpool have had this season and Klopp will be delighted to know that they could be in contention to play against Real Madrid later this month.