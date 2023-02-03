(Photo) Man United star returns from injury, pictured in training

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has returned to first-team training.

The Portugal international picked up a hamstring injury at the start of last month and consequently missed the Red Devils’ last six matches (TM).

However, making a recovery, Dalot has now returned after being spotted participating in a recent training session.

Whether or not the 23-year-old will be fit enough to start against Crystal Palace on Saturday remains unknown, but with Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing really well while Dalot has been sidelined, Erik Ten Hag will have a big decision to make over who his preferred right-back is.