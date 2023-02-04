Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season and clubs like Newcastle are hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

However, the Gladbach director Roland Virkus has now revealed that the German club will do everything in their power to hold on to the Frenchman.

“I can’t promise that both (Thuram and left-back Ramy Bensebaini) will stay with us beyond the season. But we will try to talk to both of them again,” Virkus said.

“We will try everything (to keep them). But there may also be a point in time when we just can’t keep up. When it comes to sums that Borussia simply can’t afford.”

Thuram has been in impressive form this season scoring 13 goals across all competitions.

The French attacker is entering his peak years and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Newcastle could definitely use more quality in the final third and the Bundesliga attacker would be a superb acquisition on a free transfer.

It will be interesting to see if the German club can convince the Frenchman to sign a new contract with Gladbach and continue in the Bundesliga despite interest from the Premier League.

The Magpies have been quite impressive in the transformer market since their takeover and it would be a superb bit of business if they managed to sign a player of Thuram’s quality on a free transfer.