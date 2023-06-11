PSG working on two potential free transfers, says Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on both Wilfried Zaha and Marcus Thuram this summer, with the pair both available as free agents.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are working on deals for both players but will make a decision next week on how to proceed.

See below for Romano’s tweet, with the journalist also explaining that Zaha has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, though the Ivory Coast international’s preference is to remain in Europe…

Wilfred Zaha, on Paris Saint-Germain list as free agent alongside Marcus Thuram. PSG are working on both deals but will make decision next week. ?? #PSG Zaha has also bids from Saudi but he’s giving priority to European clubs, as Le Parisien called today about PSG. pic.twitter.com/ZurroS52et — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023

It would certainly be intriguing to see a talent like Zaha at a top club like PSG, having spent most of his career looking like something of a big fish in a small pond at Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old is now a free agent, so can move on to bigger things, and will no doubt feel he has a point to prove after a difficult spell at Manchester United as a youngster.

Thuram would be another intriguing signing for PSG if they could pull it off, with the French forward impressing a great deal during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.