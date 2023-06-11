PSG working on two potential free transfers, says Fabrizio Romano

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on both Wilfried Zaha and Marcus Thuram this summer, with the pair both available as free agents.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are working on deals for both players but will make a decision next week on how to proceed.

See below for Romano’s tweet, with the journalist also explaining that Zaha has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, though the Ivory Coast international’s preference is to remain in Europe…

It would certainly be intriguing to see a talent like Zaha at a top club like PSG, having spent most of his career looking like something of a big fish in a small pond at Crystal Palace.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League club considering trying again for transfer of Chelsea star
Arsenal line up move for Leicester City versatile ace
Kevin De Bruyne played through pain for Manchester City for last two months

The 30-year-old is now a free agent, so can move on to bigger things, and will no doubt feel he has a point to prove after a difficult spell at Manchester United as a youngster.

Thuram would be another intriguing signing for PSG if they could pull it off, with the French forward impressing a great deal during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Marcus Thuram Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.