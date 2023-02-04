Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

According to a report from journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Manchester United are among a number of clubs monitoring the Greek international goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Red Devils. Vlachodimos has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2024 and he could be available for a reasonable price at the end of the season.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and the Greek international goalkeeper could be the ideal replacement for the Spaniard.

David De Gea has certainly regressed in recent seasons and the Spaniard is no longer the goalkeeper he used to be.

It seems that Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a new first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford and the Benfica star could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 28-year-old has kept 18 clean sheets across all competitions for Benfica this season and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Apart from being an impressive shot-stopper, the Greek international is accomplished with the ball at his feet as well. His distribution skills will certainly help Manchester United build from the back and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can fend off the competition from other clubs and secure his services in the coming months.

The opportunity to join Manchester United is likely to be an attractive proposition for the 28-year-old goalkeeper and he could be tempted to make the move this summer.