Exclusive: PSG “seriously interested” in transfer of French wonderkid and will keep monitoring him

Paris Saint-Germain were seriously interested in a transfer deal for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki during the January window and will continue to monitor him ahead of the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The 19-year-old looks one of the most promising talents in French football at the moment, and it’s easy to imagine him slotting in well in this star-studded PSG side.

Cherki will also surely have suitors from elsewhere in Europe before too long, but it seems for the moment that it’s PSG showing the strongest interest in the France Under-21 international.

The Ligue 1 giants are known to be keen on signing top young French players, so Cherki surely perfectly fits the bill for them at the moment.

Discussing Cherki’s future, Romano said: “Lyon did their best to keep Rayan Cherki this January, it wasn’t easy at all. Paris Saint-Germain were seriously interested and they will keep monitoring him. In the summer we will see, as of now Lyon want to keep Cherki as their star.”

PSG have a world class squad containing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, but the latter two of those are ageing slightly, so it might be wise to bring in a top young attacking player like Cherki soon.

Lyon have often sold their best players, but they surely won’t want to lose Cherki to a domestic rival.