Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a move for the former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

According to reports, Leeds United are hoping to bring the Austrian in as a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

Hasenhuttl is on the radar of German club Hoffenheim as well and he has already held talks with the Bundesliga outfit.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that Hasenhuttl has turned down the opportunity to manage the Bundesliga outfit and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can lure him to Elland Road.

The Whites decided to sack Marsch following a defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Leeds have now failed to win 7 Premier League games in a row and they are under a lot of pressure.

The new manager will be expected to guide them to safety this season and it remains to be seen whetherHasenhuttl is prepared to take up the challenge.

He did a reasonably good job at Southampton in the past and there is no doubt that he is capable of guiding Leeds to a respectable finish this season.

Leeds have been linked with former manager Marcelo Bielsa as well, but a return to Elland Road is unlikely for the Argentine manager.