The owners of Liverpool, FSG, have confirmed they will stick by Jurgen Klopp despite the club underperforming in the first half of the season.

The Reds have picked up just one point since the turn of the new year and sit 10th in the league, while also being dumped out of the FA Cup by Brighton at the end of January.

Klopp’s side have just 29 points after 20 league matches with a goal difference of +6. This time last year, they were 3rd with 42 points and a GD of +34, which highlights the major drop-off in just one year.

Nevertheless, FSG are set to stand by Klopp in this rough run of form, confirms Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider.

Klopp’s achievements at Liverpool over the past eight years make it very easy to understand FSG’s sympathy with the German who has won a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League to name just a few honours he has brought to Anfield.

Of the 411 games he has managed on Merseyside, he has lost only 73, winning 254 so Reds fans will definitely be backing Klopp to turn their form around and get the likes of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez firing once again.

Liverpool face Everton in their next match on Monday, with the Toffees rejuvenated after a hard-fought win over Arsenal last Sunday.